Attendees take photos of flamingos at the Denver Flock Party in 2022. Photo: Ellen Jaskol

This weekend in Denver, hang with flamingos at the Denver Flock Party, cheer on the Broncos or dance to live music on Copper Mountain.

🦩 1. Denver Flock Party

Don your most flamboyant cocktail attire and spend an evening with flamingos, stingrays, African wild dogs, tigers and elephants at the Denver Flock Party.

Why it matters: The proceeds from this event contribute to caring for the Denver Zoo's animals and construction of a new habitat for its American and Chilean flamingos.

When: 5–9pm Saturday. General admission begins at 6pm.

Location: Denver Zoo

Of note: This event is 21+.

General admission tickets are $150. VIP is sold out.

🪩 2. Friday Nights Live

From now until the end of October, head to the patio at Flight Club for an evening of food and live entertainment. From 4–6pm, choose from the happy hour menu and enjoy music by local artists at the home of Social Darts.

This free music festival at Copper Mountain lasts all weekend long. Headliners include Spoon, Fitz and the Tantrums and Quinn XCII. Mountain sports enthusiasts can also enjoy golf clinics, morning yoga on the mountain, group bike rides and fly fishing clinics.

Details: The festival opens at 10am Friday and 9am Saturday–Sunday.

Performances of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Romeo and Juliet" are taking place at Riverfront Plaza Saturday. Admission is free.

Address: 1610 Little Raven St. #115

1610 Little Raven St. #115 Details: "AMND" begins at 1pm and "Romeo and Juliet" begins at 3pm.

🦬 5. Colorado football home opener

After a win that put the college football world on notice, Deion Sanders and the AP-ranked No. 22 Buffaloes will host their rival Nebraska in the first home game of the season. Kickoff is at 10am Saturday. Tickets start at $290.

🏈 6. Broncos home opener