Denver weekend events: Flock Party; Buffs and Broncos home openers
This weekend in Denver, hang with flamingos at the Denver Flock Party, cheer on the Broncos or dance to live music on Copper Mountain.
🦩 1. Denver Flock Party
Don your most flamboyant cocktail attire and spend an evening with flamingos, stingrays, African wild dogs, tigers and elephants at the Denver Flock Party.
Why it matters: The proceeds from this event contribute to caring for the Denver Zoo's animals and construction of a new habitat for its American and Chilean flamingos.
When: 5–9pm Saturday. General admission begins at 6pm.
Location: Denver Zoo
Of note: This event is 21+.
General admission tickets are $150. VIP is sold out.
🪩 2. Friday Nights Live
- From now until the end of October, head to the patio at Flight Club for an evening of food and live entertainment. From 4–6pm, choose from the happy hour menu and enjoy music by local artists at the home of Social Darts.
🎶 3. Union Park Festival
- This free music festival at Copper Mountain lasts all weekend long. Headliners include Spoon, Fitz and the Tantrums and Quinn XCII. Mountain sports enthusiasts can also enjoy golf clinics, morning yoga on the mountain, group bike rides and fly fishing clinics.
- Details: The festival opens at 10am Friday and 9am Saturday–Sunday.
- Of note: VIP passes start at $200. Perks include front-of-stage access, meet-and-greets with headliners and a breakfast buffet on Saturday and Sunday.
🎭 4. Shakespeare in the Parking Lot
- Performances of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Romeo and Juliet" are taking place at Riverfront Plaza Saturday. Admission is free.
- Address: 1610 Little Raven St. #115
- Details: "AMND" begins at 1pm and "Romeo and Juliet" begins at 3pm.
🦬 5. Colorado football home opener
- After a win that put the college football world on notice, Deion Sanders and the AP-ranked No. 22 Buffaloes will host their rival Nebraska in the first home game of the season. Kickoff is at 10am Saturday. Tickets start at $290.
- Go deeper: Colorado earns AP ranking after big win over TCU
- Location: Folsom Field
- How to watch: Fox
🏈 6. Broncos home opener
- The Sean Payton-Russell Wilson era begins at home Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is at 2:25pm. Tickets start at $119.
- How to watch: CBS
