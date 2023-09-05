16 mins ago - Sports
CU Buffs football ranked No. 22 in AP Poll after upset win
The Colorado Buffaloes made their AP Top 25 debut Tuesday, at No. 22.
Why it matters: The Buffs are ranked in the poll for the first time since 2020 after knocking off No. 17 TCU on the road Saturday.
- CU was a 20 point underdog.
Of note: Saturday's game marked Deion Sanders' first as head coach, after completely overhauling the roster after last year's 1-11 finish.
- Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, threw for a school record 510 yards during the victory, while Travis Hunter — who lined up on offense and defense — caught an interception and 11 catches for 119 yards.
The intrigue: It's early, but the Buffs seem to have two Heisman Trophy contenders in Hunter and Shedeur.
What's next: CU (1-0) will host rival Nebraska (0-1) on Saturday in the team's first home game at Folsom Field in Boulder.
- Kickoff is at 10am on Fox.
