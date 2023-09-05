16 mins ago - Sports

CU Buffs football ranked No. 22 in AP Poll after upset win

Esteban L. Hernandez

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks downfield for an open receiver during the game between the TCU and CU on Sept. 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The Colorado Buffaloes made their AP Top 25 debut Tuesday, at No. 22.

Why it matters: The Buffs are ranked in the poll for the first time since 2020 after knocking off No. 17 TCU on the road Saturday.

  • CU was a 20 point underdog.

Of note: Saturday's game marked Deion Sanders' first as head coach, after completely overhauling the roster after last year's 1-11 finish.

  • Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, threw for a school record 510 yards during the victory, while Travis Hunter — who lined up on offense and defense — caught an interception and 11 catches for 119 yards.

The intrigue: It's early, but the Buffs seem to have two Heisman Trophy contenders in Hunter and Shedeur.

What's next: CU (1-0) will host rival Nebraska (0-1) on Saturday in the team's first home game at Folsom Field in Boulder.

  • Kickoff is at 10am on Fox.
