Colorado Cornerback Chris Miller intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa during the fourth quarter of a 2019 game at Folsom Field in Boulder. Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes' schedule this season starts tough and doesn't really let up.

Zoom in: The Buffs' first opponent, No.17 TCU, made it to the national championship last season where they lost 65-7. The school plays in the Big 12 Conference, where CU will play next season.

This will be must-see TV for Buff fans: It will be the first real test for head coach Deion Sanders and his new-look squad.

The intrigue: TCU is one of five AP-ranked teams currently on CU's schedule.

This is Colorado's last season in the Pac-12, so it could be a while before it plays games against the top West Coast schools.

Zoom in: Here are four other games to watch this season.

Nebraska (Sept. 9): It's CU's most historically hated rival. Both schools will play with new head coaches. The last two meetings have been nail-biters. 'Nuff said.

It's CU's most historically hated rival. Both schools will play with new head coaches. The last two meetings have been nail-biters. 'Nuff said. Colorado State (Sept. 16): It's the first time since 2009 that the Buffs will host the Rammies at Folsom Field — a game the Rams won.

It's the first time since 2009 that the Buffs will host the Rammies at Folsom Field — a game the Rams won. USC (Sept. 30): The Buffs have never beaten the Trojans on the gridiron. Can Coach Prime work his magic against the perennial powers from LA?

At Utah (Nov. 25): Since both teams joined the Pac-12 in 2011, the goal was to turn the Rumble in the Rockies into a rivalry. That hasn't really happened, but a final game as Pac-12 conference rivals could be very fun.

Be smart: Tickets aren't cheap this season due to the hype generated by Coach Prime.