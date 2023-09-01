39 mins ago - Sports
Five CU games you shouldn't miss this season
The Colorado Buffaloes' schedule this season starts tough and doesn't really let up.
Zoom in: The Buffs' first opponent, No.17 TCU, made it to the national championship last season where they lost 65-7. The school plays in the Big 12 Conference, where CU will play next season.
- This will be must-see TV for Buff fans: It will be the first real test for head coach Deion Sanders and his new-look squad.
The intrigue: TCU is one of five AP-ranked teams currently on CU's schedule.
- This is Colorado's last season in the Pac-12, so it could be a while before it plays games against the top West Coast schools.
Zoom in: Here are four other games to watch this season.
- Nebraska (Sept. 9): It's CU's most historically hated rival. Both schools will play with new head coaches. The last two meetings have been nail-biters. 'Nuff said.
- Colorado State (Sept. 16): It's the first time since 2009 that the Buffs will host the Rammies at Folsom Field — a game the Rams won.
- USC (Sept. 30): The Buffs have never beaten the Trojans on the gridiron. Can Coach Prime work his magic against the perennial powers from LA?
- At Utah (Nov. 25): Since both teams joined the Pac-12 in 2011, the goal was to turn the Rumble in the Rockies into a rivalry. That hasn't really happened, but a final game as Pac-12 conference rivals could be very fun.
Be smart: Tickets aren't cheap this season due to the hype generated by Coach Prime.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.