Unlike the midterm he narrowly lost, Adam Frisch will appear on a 2024 ballot with President Biden's name at the top.

Yes, but: Frisch won't commit to supporting the president's re-election.

What he's saying: "I think there are a lot of people frustrated with another rematch, but here we are. Let's see where we are by the time things roll around," he told John when they sat down for an interview earlier this summer in Aspen.

Pressed on the issue, he added: "I'll let the presidential race play out and see what happens."

Why it matters: Frisch's ambivalence toward the leader of his party won't help him in the Democratic primary contest — nor will it inspire Democrats and top donors to show up for him next November.

Between the lines: Frisch is a self-described "math guy" who can read the polls. A recent survey in the 3rd District found Biden is viewed favorably by 40%, compared to 60% unfavorably — a minus-20 point rating.

Frisch, who's less well-known, had a 34% to 26% favorability rating, or plus 8 points.

The other side: Former President Trump and Rep. Lauren Boebert, his acolyte, are both viewed unfavorably by 53% of likely 2024 voters.