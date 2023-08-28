Denver approves $4.7 million settlement to George Floyd protesters

People run from tear gas as they march along Colfax Avenue during the fourth consecutive day of protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Denver. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Denver is paying out millions to hundreds of people in a class action settlement stemming from the 2020 George Floyd protests.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council on Monday approved a $4.72 million settlement for more than 300 people who claim they were targeted by a city-imposed a night time curfew imposed in late May and early June by then-Mayor Michael Hancock.

Why it matters: It's the latest settlement issued by the city so far in connection to the events and it brings the total owed by Denver to protestors to at least $22.5 million.

What they're saying: A statement from the law firm Loevy & Loevy, whose lead attorney Elizabeth Wang represented the protesters in the latest settlement, said while charges were dropped against people arrested for breaking the curfew, some were detained for days and faced hardships including lack of medical care for injuries or conditions.

The lawsuit was filed against the curfew, which banned anyone from being in public spaces after 8pm, suggesting it was enforced exclusively against Black Lives Matters protesters demonstrating against police violence.

By the numbers: A federal jury last year decided the city had to pay $14 million collectively to 12 protesters whose rights were violated, while another $3.83 million has been paid out so far this year, according to the Denver Post.