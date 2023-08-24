10 mins ago - Things to Do
Denver weekend guide: Affordable Arts Fest and more
This weekend in Denver, check out the Affordable Arts Festival, the Colorado State Fair and the Broncos.
🖼 1. Affordable Arts Festival
Build your art collection for $150 or less at the Affordable Arts Festival.
- The event will feature more than 165 artists. Mediums include 2D and 3D mixed media, paintings, clay, ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, sculpture and wood.
Why it matters: Ticket sales help fund scholarships for Arapahoe Community College students.
When: 9am–3pm Sunday
Location: Arapahoe Community College
📼 2. Summer Scream
- Denver Film is hosting a '90s-themed takeover of Lakeside Amusement Park Thursday night from 6–11. There will be unlimited access to rides, an open bar and nostalgic experiences like Tamagotchi photo booths and video renting from Blockbuster. Tickets are $75.
🏈 3. Broncos vs. Rams (preseason)
- We're one week closer to the regular season. Head to Empower Field at Mile High to watch the Broncos take on the Los Angeles Rams before the final 53-man roster is decided. Tickets start at $20.
- Of note: The game will also be broadcast nationally on NFL Network and locally on 9News.
🎶 4. Meow Wolf: Vortex
- For the second year, Meow Wolf is bringing an immersive EDM and art festival to The Junkyard. Headliners include Remi Wolf, Claude VonStroke, Dusky, Blond:ish, Justin Martin and Griz, who is expected to take an indefinite hiatus this fall. Daily tickets start at $60; three-day tickets are $249.
🎤 5. Chlöe Bailey
- The former "grown-ish" star is touring her first studio album, "In Pieces." Bailey will take the stage at the Ogden Theatre at 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $35.50.
🎡 6. Colorado State Fair
- The fair kicks off Friday in Pueblo and runs through Labor Day. Happenings include rodeos, concerts, demolition derby, stand-up comedy and a horse show. Tickets start at $9.
⛰️ 7. Overland Expo Mountain West
- Join hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts, exhibitors, and instructors for this three-day event at The Ranch in Loveland. The program is packed with educational classes, motorcycle demos and social events. The festival goes from 8am–5pm Friday and Saturday and 8am–3pm Sunday. Day passes start at $28; weekend passes are $83.
