Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The 2022 Affordable Arts Festival. Photo: Courtesy of Affordable Arts Festival

This weekend in Denver, check out the Affordable Arts Festival, the Colorado State Fair and the Broncos.

🖼 1. Affordable Arts Festival

Build your art collection for $150 or less at the Affordable Arts Festival.

The event will feature more than 165 artists. Mediums include 2D and 3D mixed media, paintings, clay, ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, sculpture and wood.

Why it matters: Ticket sales help fund scholarships for Arapahoe Community College students.

When: 9am–3pm Sunday

Location: Arapahoe Community College

Tickets are $12

📼 2. Summer Scream

Denver Film is hosting a '90s-themed takeover of Lakeside Amusement Park Thursday night from 6–11. There will be unlimited access to rides, an open bar and nostalgic experiences like Tamagotchi photo booths and video renting from Blockbuster. Tickets are $75.

🏈 3. Broncos vs. Rams (preseason)

We're one week closer to the regular season. Head to Empower Field at Mile High to watch the Broncos take on the Los Angeles Rams before the final 53-man roster is decided. Tickets start at $20.

Of note: The game will also be broadcast nationally on NFL Network and locally on 9News.

The fair kicks off Friday in Pueblo and runs through Labor Day. Happenings include rodeos, concerts, demolition derby, stand-up comedy and a horse show. Tickets start at $9.

Go deeper: Six treats to try or stay away from at the fair