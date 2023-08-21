Gov. Jared Polis is attempting to cut red tape to address the state's affordable housing challenges, but whether it works is an open question.

Why it matters: Colorado needs more housing. The cost of living — particularly in the Denver metro area — is higher than the national average and a leading concern for residents and local leaders.

Driving the news: In an executive order issued Monday, the second-term Democrat directed his administration to prioritize sustainable housing development centered near public transportation.

The order is crafted to speed up the construction process by ordering the state's Division of Housing to expedite contracts for affordable housing developers.

It also calls on the Department of Local Affairs to reduce the approval time for affordable housing projects by nearly a third, to 90 days, by July 2024.

What he's saying: "This executive order is doing everything the state can do with existing authority to turn around more housing quicker," including getting money out the door "significantly" faster, Polis said at a Monday news briefing.

Yes, but: His order lacks teeth to carve out any additional funding for affordable housing initiatives, and even he acknowledges it will likely have little impact beyond sending a message.

The governor's goal, he said, is to set an example at the state level.

He hopes that local governments follow suit, ultimately helping to increase Colorado's housing stock and curb its sprawl and greenhouse gas emissions if people have an easier time accessing public transportation.

Between the lines: The executive order comes after state Democrats earlier this year killed their own affordable housing measure, which would have allowed higher-density housing in single-family neighborhoods. The bill's failure marked one of Polis' largest legislative defeats.

Of note: The six-page document now outlines 10 "strategic growth goals" for the state in an attempt to weave in some of what was written in the failed legislation.

Goals include reducing development pressures in agricultural and open space areas, expanding transit, and supporting revitalization efforts in downtowns.

It also directs several state agencies to "inventory" their policies and plans to ensure they align with Polis' growth strategies and submit their findings by Dec. 15.

What to watch: Democrats are likely to introduce another bill aimed at addressing affordable housing in the next legislative session, which kicks off in January.