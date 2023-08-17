Denver opens bidding process to run micro-communities

The Beloved Community Village for formerly homeless people in 2019. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said Wednesday his administration has started a bidding process for agencies to operate micro-communities for people experiencing homelessness.

Why it matters: It's another step toward Johnston's goal of securing shelter for 1,000 unhoused people by the end of the year.

Details: Cole Chandler, the mayor's senior adviser for homelessness, said the city wants organizations that will provide site operation and services at micro-communities, which can include tiny home villages and safe outdoor camping sites.

By the numbers: Chandler said the request for proposals will involve between seven and 10 sites, though he tells us that number could potentially increase depending on need.

Those sites each would host between 40 and 100 people.

Johnston said the RFPs are structured for smaller, local community-based nonprofits.

Yes, but: Chandler said agencies outside Denver and the state will be eligible to bid.

Currently, Colorado Village Collaborative is one of the only local nonprofits that provide assistance at these kinds of sites.

What they're saying: "We know that it's going to take a whole ecosystem of service providers to really scale this effort," Chandler said Wednesday.

Neither Johnston nor Chandler provided cost estimates for potential contracts.

The intrigue: Johnston said the city is still working to narrow down a list of 197 potential sites to house the micro-communities and is looking at both public and private properties.

The preliminary sites are concentrated on historically underserved areas, though Chandler tells us the city's goal is to spread them across the city.

Of note: The mayor's administration has expanded trash pickup and provided bathrooms for people experiencing homelessness, two steps Johnston said are working to connect people to housing.