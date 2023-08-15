Colorado's hottest license plate is old-school black
Colorado's historical license plates are back in style.
What's happening: Four state license plates from the 1900s are becoming increasingly popular — particularly the blackout style from 1945.
- Two other colors available are red, first issued in 1915, and blue, dating to 1914.
The intrigue: The reissue of the historic plates features the green mountains and white sky motif from 1962 to 1999 — the reverse of today's design — but it's less popular than the black plate with white lettering.
By the numbers: Since 2022, when the collection of historical plates first debuted, 3,259 have been issued, according to the latest numbers through July.
- The cost to change your plate to one of the throwbacks is $65.
Of note: This month, Colorado debuted two new 150th-anniversary plates from winners of a recent design contest.
- One features the state flag colors with a mountain background, while the other is a Georgia O'Keefe-styled landscape with red rocks and green hillsides.
