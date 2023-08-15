Colorado's hottest license plate is old-school black

Colorado's blackout-style license plate from 1945. Image: Courtesy of the Department of Revenue

Colorado's historical license plates are back in style.

What's happening: Four state license plates from the 1900s are becoming increasingly popular — particularly the blackout style from 1945.

Two other colors available are red, first issued in 1915, and blue, dating to 1914.

The intrigue: The reissue of the historic plates features the green mountains and white sky motif from 1962 to 1999 — the reverse of today's design — but it's less popular than the black plate with white lettering.

By the numbers: Since 2022, when the collection of historical plates first debuted, 3,259 have been issued, according to the latest numbers through July.

The cost to change your plate to one of the throwbacks is $65.

Of note: This month, Colorado debuted two new 150th-anniversary plates from winners of a recent design contest.