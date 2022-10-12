Colorado's retro license plates — with green mountains, white horizon and lettering — became available at the start of the year.

Yes, but: So far, few people are making the switch from the standard, reversed white mountains, green horizon and lettering.

What's happening: The "historical background" plates, as they're labeled by the state's motor vehicles department, are expensive.

Since their January release, fewer than 600 people have purchased them, state data shows. That's 0.008% of all plates.

They cost $118.60 when issued and $75 to renew, plus taxes.

Reality check: Most speciality plates, such as those supporting Colorado universities and charities, are closer to $50-$75 to issue and typically carry a $25 renewal fee.

And it's not even an embossed plate like the original, but rather a digital print.

Of note: The most common speciality plates in Colorado support major charities.

Data: Colorado DMV; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

What they're saying: The cost is related to the legislation in 2019 that brought the retro license plate back to life, says Derek Kuhn, a Department of Revenue spokesperson. The plate price tag includes a $50 donation to disability causes, part of the legislation that helped get it through the Legislature.

The bottom line: To get the old-school Colorado plate, it'll cost you.