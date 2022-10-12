2 hours ago - News

Colorado's green license plates are back, but demand isn't

John Frank

Colorado's "historic" green license plates. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Colorado's retro license plates — with green mountains, white horizon and lettering — became available at the start of the year.

  • Yes, but: So far, few people are making the switch from the standard, reversed white mountains, green horizon and lettering.

What's happening: The "historical background" plates, as they're labeled by the state's motor vehicles department, are expensive.

  • Since their January release, fewer than 600 people have purchased them, state data shows. That's 0.008% of all plates.
  • They cost $118.60 when issued and $75 to renew, plus taxes.

Reality check: Most speciality plates, such as those supporting Colorado universities and charities, are closer to $50-$75 to issue and typically carry a $25 renewal fee.

  • And it's not even an embossed plate like the original, but rather a digital print.

Of note: The most common speciality plates in Colorado support major charities.

Data: Colorado DMV; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Data: Colorado DMV; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

What they're saying: The cost is related to the legislation in 2019 that brought the retro license plate back to life, says Derek Kuhn, a Department of Revenue spokesperson. The plate price tag includes a $50 donation to disability causes, part of the legislation that helped get it through the Legislature.

The bottom line: To get the old-school Colorado plate, it'll cost you.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more