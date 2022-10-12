Colorado's green license plates are back, but demand isn't
Colorado's retro license plates — with green mountains, white horizon and lettering — became available at the start of the year.
- Yes, but: So far, few people are making the switch from the standard, reversed white mountains, green horizon and lettering.
What's happening: The "historical background" plates, as they're labeled by the state's motor vehicles department, are expensive.
- Since their January release, fewer than 600 people have purchased them, state data shows. That's 0.008% of all plates.
- They cost $118.60 when issued and $75 to renew, plus taxes.
Reality check: Most speciality plates, such as those supporting Colorado universities and charities, are closer to $50-$75 to issue and typically carry a $25 renewal fee.
- And it's not even an embossed plate like the original, but rather a digital print.
Of note: The most common speciality plates in Colorado support major charities.
What they're saying: The cost is related to the legislation in 2019 that brought the retro license plate back to life, says Derek Kuhn, a Department of Revenue spokesperson. The plate price tag includes a $50 donation to disability causes, part of the legislation that helped get it through the Legislature.
The bottom line: To get the old-school Colorado plate, it'll cost you.
