Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson rushes for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during a Jan. 1 game at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's star power has lost quite a bit of its luster, at least according to league coaches and execs.

Driving the news: A list compiled by The Athletic and released in July put Wilson 16th in the league, good for tier three, according to 50 NFL coaches and executives.

How it works: Quarterbacks are ranked from tier one — a guy whose team wins because of him — to tier four — an unproven player. There are five levels (with fifth being the worst) but none of the 30 veteran quarterbacks ranked received any votes for the final tier.

Wilson ranked among quarterbacks described as legitimate starters but in need of a strong defense or running game to be successful.

State of play: His drop in voting was the largest single-year decline in the history of quarterback rankings.

Zoom in: Wilson ranks just four spots ahead of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who enjoyed a stellar season after Wilson was shipped to Denver from Seattle.

Following one of the worst seasons of his career, one personnel director said Wilson has lost some athleticism and speed.

Reality check: Two people told The Athletic they believe Wilson's play will improve this year under new head coach Sean Payton.

The bottom line: Wilson will get a chance to showcase his progress under Payton in the team's first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.