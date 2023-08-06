3 hours ago - Things to Do
What to watch at Denver's indie theaters
From classic cinema to modern hits, we highlighted a few movies worth seeing.
Zoom in: Many local theaters are running movie series this summer.
- Every other Wednesday, Chez Artiste Classics showcases films like "The Night of the Hunter," a 1955 movie about a serial killer, and "To Catch A Thief," directed by legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.
- If you're a night owl, The Esquire has the Cine Insomnia series, featuring movies like "Jennifer's Body" and "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" starting at 10pm.
- On Aug. 17, the Mayan will show the classic German sci-fi movie "Metropolis" with an original live score by Quarkestra Orchestra, a local band.
Of note: The Sie FilmCenter will host a screening of "La Bamba", the Ritchie Valens biopic starring Lou Diamond Phillips, on Aug. 8.
- It will be followed by a discussion with actor and activist Daniel Valdez, who appears in the movie.
Go deeper: CinemaQ — Colorado's only LGBTQ film festival — will take place at the Sie FilmCenter Aug. 10-13.
Read more: A guide to Denver's indie theaters
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.