Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

From classic cinema to modern hits, we highlighted a few movies worth seeing.

Zoom in: Many local theaters are running movie series this summer.

Every other Wednesday, Chez Artiste Classics showcases films like "The Night of the Hunter," a 1955 movie about a serial killer, and "To Catch A Thief," directed by legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

If you're a night owl, The Esquire has the Cine Insomnia series, featuring movies like "Jennifer's Body" and "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" starting at 10pm.

On Aug. 17, the Mayan will show the classic German sci-fi movie "Metropolis" with an original live score by Quarkestra Orchestra, a local band.

Of note: The Sie FilmCenter will host a screening of "La Bamba", the Ritchie Valens biopic starring Lou Diamond Phillips, on Aug. 8.

It will be followed by a discussion with actor and activist Daniel Valdez, who appears in the movie.

Go deeper: CinemaQ — Colorado's only LGBTQ film festival — will take place at the Sie FilmCenter Aug. 10-13.

Read more: A guide to Denver's indie theaters