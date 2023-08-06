A guide to indie theaters in Denver

Inside the Mayan Theatre in Denver in May 2006. Photo: Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Barbenheimer is everywhere: On the news, all over social media and in conversations at checkout lines at King Soopers.

Zoom in: It sure feels like movies are back from their pandemic-induced slump — which makes it the perfect time to consider films beyond massive Hollywood productions and check out your neighborhood indie theater.

Why it matters: Independent theaters can introduce us to new, fresh voices, and connect us to the world through internationally acclaimed films.

What they're saying: "We put films in a different context," Keith Garcia, the Sie FilmCenter's Artistic Director, tells.

Sie — which only has three screens inside its Denver location — sometimes pairs its movies with conversations or events meant to provide further discussion after the movie ends.

Here are five indie theaters in Denver to check out.

Of note: Chez Artiste, the Esquire and the Mayan Theatre are all operated by the same parent company, Landmark Theatres.

Chez Artiste (4150 E Amherst Ave.)

Located in the city's University Hill neighborhood, this theater is tucked inside a quiet shopping center. It was last renovated in 2012 to offer digital projection, upgraded digital sound and plush leather seating.

Sie FilmCenter (2510 E. Colfax Ave.)

Perhaps Denver's premier indie theater, the film center in Congress Park showcases hundreds of commercial and arthouse movies, often hosting events with actors, scientists and others who can expand on the movie's themes and focus.

The Esquire (590 Downing St.)

With only two screens, this central Denver landmark is one of the smallest movie theaters in the city. Built in 1927, it originally opened with just one screen and a balcony and was called the Hiawatha Theatre.

The Holiday Theater (2644 W 32nd Ave.)

While this 400-seat space is technically not a movie theater, it's hosting Cinema Azteca, a series showing films from Mexico and Latin America every Tuesday until the end of August. The films are handpicked by artists and filmmakers.

This historic Art Deco building — which was nearly demolished in the 1980s — includes three screens and is located along the bustling South Broadway corridor. It features a full bar.

