Coal Mine Ave Brewing: A destination dog-park brewery

In the wake of my recent elk run-in, as you might imagine, I have been in the market for elk-free dog activities in the Denver area.

That's how I stumbled onto Coal Mine Ave Brewing Company — an excellent dog park/brewery in Littleton.

Why it matters: As an owner of two dogs, I've tried my share of "dog park slash name-your-business." But the layout of this brewery and the quality of the 2,500-square-foot dog area stands out.

Zoom in: At Coal Mine, there's a clear delineation between where dogs can be off-leash and where they can't, but what's great is humans can sit along a bar inside the dog area, and still be served by the waitstaff on the other side.

It's clean, there's shade, plenty of water and at least when I visited, the dogs were under control. (A waitress told me if things get heated among the canine customers, the staff just pulls out their airhorns.)

The area is also heated in the winter.

Details: The brewery doesn't have a full menu but has rotating food trucks right outside. I had a delicious falafel wrap when I visited and tried the Funplex Cream Ale, which was not creamy but very sessionable.