What to do when an elk charges you while walking the dog

I'm an Axios reporter who just moved from Atlanta to Evergreen — about 40 minutes west of Denver.

And within my first week, like some sort of newbie cliche, I was charged by an elk.

Catch up quick: While walking my two dogs up my mountain road, we saw a lone elk in the street. I immediately got us behind a parked truck and waited. The elk moved slightly away, and I thought I could give it enough space and squeeze by on the opposite side of the road.

The elk did not like that. She came right up to us as we hid behind trees. Pretty quickly we just started sprinting through a neighbor's yard to get away until the elk stopped chasing us.

Yes, but: I still had to take that road to get home. I asked some other neighbors working on their house for advice and that's when I first heard the words "calving season."

As we carefully rounded the same corner to head back home, she turned from 50 yards away and bolted towards us. So we started running again.

Zoom in: By sheer luck, a neighbor driving by sped up, laid on her horn and got her car between us and the elk — who was only a few yards away by then.

The big picture: I've since learned a lot, including about the many reports of moose and elk gorings and tramplings.

I know now that elk can basically see 360 degrees, that calving season can last through August and it's when a single elk is most likely to be aggressive.

Plus: Elk calves' predators include wolves and coyotes. Canines. That's why our dogs seem like a major threat.

Pro tip: At the advice of Colorado Parks and Wildlife I've ordered this airhorn to carry, and this season I am sticking to more populated trails and main streets.

A noise-maker is your best bet at scaring a charging animal away with enough time to escape, a kind staffer said.

The bottom line: These animals are beautiful — but should be scary to us. That "rule of thumb," to make sure an animal is far enough away that it's not bigger than your thumb, is real.