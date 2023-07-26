Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Department of the Interior; Map: Axios Visuals

The Biden administration is mapping out the billions of dollars in infrastructure and green technology it muscled through Congress — and much of those funds are focused in the West, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Driving the news: Colorado will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in new government spending for a series of projects to improve roads, tunnels, bridges and water infrastructure.

The federal funding is also going toward more than 130 projects to address the drought crisis in the West.

Zoom in: The five most significant projects slated for the Centennial State include:

The big picture: The federal government is infusing $7.3 billion worth of grants in more than 1,300 projects across the country.