Biden maps big spending plans in the West, including in Colorado

Alayna Alvarez
Data: U.S. Department of the Interior; Map: Axios Visuals

The Biden administration is mapping out the billions of dollars in infrastructure and green technology it muscled through Congress — and much of those funds are focused in the West, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Driving the news: Colorado will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in new government spending for a series of projects to improve roads, tunnels, bridges and water infrastructure.

Zoom in: The five most significant projects slated for the Centennial State include:

The big picture: The federal government is infusing $7.3 billion worth of grants in more than 1,300 projects across the country.

  • The Interior Department recently released an interactive map showing where the funding will be funneled.
