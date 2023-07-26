1 hour ago - News
Biden maps big spending plans in the West, including in Colorado
The Biden administration is mapping out the billions of dollars in infrastructure and green technology it muscled through Congress — and much of those funds are focused in the West, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.
Driving the news: Colorado will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in new government spending for a series of projects to improve roads, tunnels, bridges and water infrastructure.
- The federal funding is also going toward more than 130 projects to address the drought crisis in the West.
Zoom in: The five most significant projects slated for the Centennial State include:
- $167 million for a new energy and minerals research facility on the Colorado School of Mines campus, allowing United States Geological Survey researchers to work alongside university faculty members.
- $60 million to repair a decades-old contaminated pipeline in the Arkansas Valley region, bringing clean water to roughly 50,000 southeast Colorado residents by 2029.
- $56 million to finalize planning, design and construction for replacing the 2-mile-long Leadville Mine Drainage Tunnel.
- $25 million to clean up about 700 orphaned oil and gas sites across the state.
- $10.8 million for the design and construction of the Navajo Nation Municipal Pipeline, a structural component of the Animas La-Plata Project.
The big picture: The federal government is infusing $7.3 billion worth of grants in more than 1,300 projects across the country.
- The Interior Department recently released an interactive map showing where the funding will be funneled.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.