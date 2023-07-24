Canna Cabanabus offers mobile space to smoke and consume weed

The exterior and interior of the Canna Cabanabus operated by Alisha Gallegos. Photos: Courtesy of Gallegos

Need a toke before you tie the knot? This bus has you covered.

Driving the news: Canna Cabanabus received a marijuana mobile consumption license last week from Denver's excise and licenses office. It's only the fourth time the office has issued one.

Why it matters: Bus owner Alisha Gallegos says it's the first business in the city to offer a legal space to smoke and consume pot at public events like outside sporting venues and private events like weddings or corporate outings.

Buses with this license typically use it to transport tourists around the city.

Between the lines: City excise and licensing spokesperson Eric Escudero tells us Gallegos participated in a technical assistance program that provided training for people who want to start a marijuana business.

State of play: The marijuana industry is facing a reckoning, with sales falling and some businesses closing after a surge in sales prompted by the pandemic.

Of note: While marijuana is legal here, it's still illegal to use it in public.

How it works: Gallegos said the bus has a bring-your-own-weed model, though she said for weddings, she will be able to drive people to and from a dispensary (there are no on-board weed sales).