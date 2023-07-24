Canna Cabanabus offers mobile space to smoke and consume weed
Need a toke before you tie the knot? This bus has you covered.
Driving the news: Canna Cabanabus received a marijuana mobile consumption license last week from Denver's excise and licenses office. It's only the fourth time the office has issued one.
Why it matters: Bus owner Alisha Gallegos says it's the first business in the city to offer a legal space to smoke and consume pot at public events like outside sporting venues and private events like weddings or corporate outings.
- Buses with this license typically use it to transport tourists around the city.
Between the lines: City excise and licensing spokesperson Eric Escudero tells us Gallegos participated in a technical assistance program that provided training for people who want to start a marijuana business.
State of play: The marijuana industry is facing a reckoning, with sales falling and some businesses closing after a surge in sales prompted by the pandemic.
Of note: While marijuana is legal here, it's still illegal to use it in public.
How it works: Gallegos said the bus has a bring-your-own-weed model, though she said for weddings, she will be able to drive people to and from a dispensary (there are no on-board weed sales).
- Canna Cabanabus comes equipped with a vending machine with snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.
