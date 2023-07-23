Delayed flight at the Denver airport? Take a brewery tour
If your flight is delayed, or you arrive early, we have a solution: Grab a Colorado beer.
What to know: The airport offers one of the most unique beer crawls with at least six local brewery outposts within a short tram ride of each other.
How it works: The local beer starts flowing before you even enter the terminal. Set the mood at Tivoli Tap House, located in the Westin Hotel on the departure level, with a Helles Lager.
- Once inside the terminal, head to Boulder Beer Tap House and wait for a reprieve in the security lines. The brewery closed its taproom in 2020 but still contract brews its great Shake chocolate porter.
- Denver Chophouse and Brewery in the center of the A Gates serves classic-styled beer from its owner, Rock Bottom Brewing.
- At the B Gates, you have your pick of two Fort Collins breweries, New Belgium and SweetWater. Order a Fat Tire and 420 Pale Ale, respectively, and revisit your craft beer roots.
- Denver's Great Divide Brewing is the beer spot in the C Gates. Be sure to order a signature Yeti before that long flight.
Of note: Breckenridge Brewery's bar near gate A71 is listed as temporarily closed.
The intrigue: Danico Brewing on 66th Avenue off Peña Boulevard holds the title as the closest brewery to the airport, making it a good spot to wait for your traveler to arrive. Try the seasonal brews.
- If you want more aviation-themed beer, visit the old Stapleton airport grounds in Central Park, where FlyteCo Brewing — founded by pilots — is located in the former control tower.
