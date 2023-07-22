Condo competition heats up in Denver

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

First-time buyers are setting their sights on condos in hopes of more affordable — and lower maintenance — homeownership.

Why it matters: With mortgage rates inching back up to 7%, buyers' budgets don't stretch as far as they might hope.

Buyers have had to readjust their expectations in terms of what money can buy, Brandi Wolff, a Denver-based agent at Guide Real Estate, tells us.

What's happening: All of this demand has spurred hot competition in the condo market.

By the numbers: Half of all condos are going under contract within 10 days, and condo sales prices are up 2% since January, Wolff shared.

Supply, although improved, is still low at 1.5 months.

The intrigue: That means if no more condos hit the market, all of the inventory would be completely gone in about six weeks.

In June, condos closed for an average of 100% of their list price, which signals bidding wars, Wolff says.

Of note: Generally, demand is higher in the suburbs.

The big picture: More buyers have turned to condos and townhouses as home prices surge, Realtor.com analyst Hannah Jones tells Axios.

Across the U.S., that segment's prices are now climbing at a faster clip than single-family homes, the company's data shows.

Yes, but: Condos are still the more affordable option. The median sales price for a condo in Denver was about $273,408 less than a single-family home here, June data provided by Zillow shows.

Reality check: The post-pandemic housing shortage is keeping prices high across the country.

The Denver metro is short almost 70,000 homes for sale or rent, one of the widest housing gaps in the country.

Data: Zillow; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Denver condo prices have fallen a little slower than single-family homes, per the latest Zillow data.

In May, the typical condo here sold for about $362,418, compared with about $635,826 for a single-family home.

Yes, but: Denver condo owners need two years of income to upsize to a house, according to a March analysis by real estate company Point2.