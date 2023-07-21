Colorado rafters enjoying extended season with high water levels

A rapid on the Taylor River swamps John, lower front center, as guide Drea Hanks, top, steers the raft July 15. Photo: Courtesy of Whitewater Photography

A steady snowmelt in the mountains is leading to a prolonged Colorado rafting season with water flows far above any level seen a year ago.

Why it matters: Whitewater is a key driver of the state's $37 billion outdoor economy, and an extended run will boost outfitters as they head into the second half of the rafting season.

State of play: River guides across the state are reporting a banner water year, particularly for late July when strong flows from melting snow typically subside.

Combined with warmer temperatures, outfitters are hoping for a strong end to the season, which goes through mid-September.

What they're saying: "After all these COVID years it will be nice to have a little bit of an extended season," David Costlow, executive director at the Colorado River Outfitters Association, tells Axios.

The other side: Initial projections suggest tourism is actually down for many outfitters. A cool, wet spring led to smaller crowds and some mountain towns are seeing less visitation.

"It depends on the pocket … but tourism has been a little slower than the last couple years which is interesting," Alex Mickel at Mild2Wild Rafting in Durango tells us.

💭 My thought bubble: You know that river you drive by but never rafted? This is the year to go.