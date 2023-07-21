Colorado rafters enjoying extended season with high water levels
A steady snowmelt in the mountains is leading to a prolonged Colorado rafting season with water flows far above any level seen a year ago.
Why it matters: Whitewater is a key driver of the state's $37 billion outdoor economy, and an extended run will boost outfitters as they head into the second half of the rafting season.
State of play: River guides across the state are reporting a banner water year, particularly for late July when strong flows from melting snow typically subside.
- Combined with warmer temperatures, outfitters are hoping for a strong end to the season, which goes through mid-September.
What they're saying: "After all these COVID years it will be nice to have a little bit of an extended season," David Costlow, executive director at the Colorado River Outfitters Association, tells Axios.
The other side: Initial projections suggest tourism is actually down for many outfitters. A cool, wet spring led to smaller crowds and some mountain towns are seeing less visitation.
- "It depends on the pocket … but tourism has been a little slower than the last couple years which is interesting," Alex Mickel at Mild2Wild Rafting in Durango tells us.
💭 My thought bubble: You know that river you drive by but never rafted? This is the year to go.
- Last weekend, on a trip with Scenic River Tours, the typically rocky and shallow Taylor River outside Crested Butte defied expectations with class II and III rapids that provided plenty of big drops and waves.
