Denver voters may once again get a chance to weigh in on term limits for local elected officials.

Driving the news: Two city council members are exploring a proposal that would cap term limits to two four-year terms instead of three, as it stands now.

Amanda Sawyer and Amanda Sandoval are conducting a public survey, which will be used to inform policymakers about the possible benefits and drawbacks of the plan.

Because the proposal would require a change to the city charter, the question must be put before voters, which Denver officials note would likely appear on the November 2024 ballot.

What they're saying: While running for re-election earlier this year, both Sawyer and Sandoval heard countless questions and concerns over term limits, making clear it was a pressing issue for the community, they tell us.

While serving 12 years has benefits for the city, like continuity and expertise in government, "the world has changed, these jobs are different and so are the pressures," which bring bigger burdens on elected officials, Sawyer tells us.

Context: Denver voters have weighed in on term limits before. In 1996, voters were asked to eliminate all restrictions on years served in office, but the measure failed, Westword reports.

In 2000, voters approved a ballot measure allowing local officials to serve up to three consecutive terms instead of just the two currently allowed under state and federal law.

The other side: Some critics say that restrictive term limits hamper commitment among politicians who are looking for the next step up instead of focusing on the job at hand.

Others say restraints could lead to inexperienced leadership due to frequent rotation in office.

Yes, but: Elected officials in Denver are among the highest-paid in the state. Earlier this year, their salaries were bumped by 9%.

What's next: The council members' public survey on term limits will close July 31. Should the feedback be overwhelmingly positive — which is currently the case amid the 400-plus responses so far, according to Sawyer — the plan will move forward.

Sawyer plans to present a formal proposal before council members next month, she tells us.

Of note: Elected officials who ran for office under the current 12-year term limits, including incoming Mayor Mike Johnston, will be allowed to remain in office for three terms should Denver voters approve the question in 2024, Sawyer says.