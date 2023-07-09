Share on email (opens in new window)

Amidst the era of over-the-top weddings, one trend taking off in recent years, thanks to social media, is live painting.

How it works: An artist sets up an easel and canvas at the wedding venue and paints a scene in real-time at the ceremony.

The experience offers both a timeless keepsake for the couple and unique entertainment for guests, who can observe the art as it evolves throughout the night.

Yes, but: The paintings aren't cheap, with most pieces commissioned at upwards of $1,000.

State of play: Roughly a decade ago, there were just two live wedding painters in Colorado, says Estes Park-based artist Julia Dordoni, who has been mastering painting under pressure since about 2010.

But within the last year, she's noticed at least a half-dozen others enter the scene.

Zoom in: Dordoni, whose rate runs about $2,000 a pop, tells us she paints about 45 weddings a year — including for LGBTQ couples.

She arrives on-scene four hours early to paint the backdrop — typically outside for Colorado weddings — to amplify the details, colors and landscape around her.

When it's go time, her favorite moment to capture is the couple's first kiss, which she does with a camera to keep for reference while painting.

Photo: Courtesy of Julia Live Art

Photo: Courtesy of Julia Live Art

Photo: Courtesy of Julia Live Art

What they're saying: "I just love that moment — because it's just them together," Dordoni tells us.

What's better: Through brushstrokes, she can make that moment even more special by symbolizing lost family members with a butterfly or bird, or adding a lost pet into the picture.

"I get tears in my eyes … just knowing that I was chosen to be there to witness and to capture the most amazing day," Dordoni says.

Zoom out: Other live wedding painters in Colorado include Jennie Lou, Kelsey Shields and Hannah Wilson.