Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Annie E. Casey Foundation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Here's an alarming number that comes as no surprise to parents in Colorado.

The average cost of annual child care in the state is $16,333, according to a recent report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

That amounts to 14% of a married couple's median income and 41% of a single parent's income.

The intrigue: Colorado's child care costs are the 5th highest in the nation among states and Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: It's so expensive that parents are quitting jobs and staying home with their children. That's particularly true for Latino and Black families and lower-income households.

The big picture: Child care costs have increased by 220% since 1990, outpacing inflation, Axios' Astrid Galván writes.

Infant care is even more burdensome — it costs more than in-state tuition at a public university in 34 states and D.C.

Go deeper: Average cost of child care hit $10,600 in 2021