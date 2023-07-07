45 mins ago - News
Colorado child care costs soar to fifth-highest in the U.S.
Here's an alarming number that comes as no surprise to parents in Colorado.
- The average cost of annual child care in the state is $16,333, according to a recent report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
- That amounts to 14% of a married couple's median income and 41% of a single parent's income.
The intrigue: Colorado's child care costs are the 5th highest in the nation among states and Washington, D.C.
Why it matters: It's so expensive that parents are quitting jobs and staying home with their children. That's particularly true for Latino and Black families and lower-income households.
The big picture: Child care costs have increased by 220% since 1990, outpacing inflation, Axios' Astrid Galván writes.
- Infant care is even more burdensome — it costs more than in-state tuition at a public university in 34 states and D.C.
