46 mins ago - Things to Do
The baby critters Denver Zoo welcomed this year
The two otter pups at the Denver Zoo opened their eyes for the first time recently, but their names — Rocket and Slinky — show how rambunctious the pair can be.
Driving the news: The zoo has welcomed at least six new animals this year, including the two Asian small-clawed otter pups, which the zoo said are named after the way they move in their environment.
Details: Among the other new residents:
- Two bongos (an antelope species) named Clementine and Fiddle.
- A Rocky Mountain goat named Salix, a Latin word for willow, named in memory of a female goat that died recently.
- A sloth called Wicket whose name was picked with help from the public.
The intrigue: The zoo is expecting a baby orangutan to be born this summer, most likely in August, according to spokesperson Carlie McGuire.
- It has launched a baby registry and is seeking donations to support the baby ape.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.