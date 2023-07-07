46 mins ago - Things to Do

The baby critters Denver Zoo welcomed this year

Esteban L. Hernandez

Fiddle, a young bongo at the Denver Zoo. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Zoo

The two otter pups at the Denver Zoo opened their eyes for the first time recently, but their names — Rocket and Slinky — show how rambunctious the pair can be.

Driving the news: The zoo has welcomed at least six new animals this year, including the two Asian small-clawed otter pups, which the zoo said are named after the way they move in their environment.

Otter pups at the Denver Zoo. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Zoo

Details: Among the other new residents:

  • Two bongos (an antelope species) named Clementine and Fiddle.
  • A Rocky Mountain goat named Salix, a Latin word for willow, named in memory of a female goat that died recently.
  • A sloth called Wicket whose name was picked with help from the public.
Salix, a Rocky Mountain goat at the Denver Zoo. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Zoo

The intrigue: The zoo is expecting a baby orangutan to be born this summer, most likely in August, according to spokesperson Carlie McGuire.

