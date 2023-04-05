Denver Zoo announces name for baby sloth pup

The two-toed sloth pup at the Denver Zoo officially has a name.

What to know: The public contest to name the baby landed on Wicket — a Star Wars Ewok character, officials announced Tuesday.

"Will the little guy be a rebel, like his fearless Ewok namesake? Only time will tell … but we have sky-high hopes," a zoo official quipped.

Catch up quick: The other names in contention were Rain, inspired by sloths' natural habitat, and Cappuccino, a reference to the color of his coat.