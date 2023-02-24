The Denver Zoo's sloth pup, which is yet to be named. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Zoo.

The Denver Zoo wants your help to name its two-toed sloth pup.

Details: The zoo is giving people three naming options and asking for $5 donations for each vote. The options for the almost two-month-old sloth include:

Rain — inspired by the animal's natural habitat.

Wicket — after an Ewok from Star Wars.

Cappuccino — a nod to his coffee-colored coat.

💭 My thought bubble: I chose Cappuccino, because who doesn't love coffee?

What's next: The winning name will be revealed in late March.