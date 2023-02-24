1 hour ago - Things to Do
This baby sloth at the Denver Zoo needs a name
The Denver Zoo wants your help to name its two-toed sloth pup.
Details: The zoo is giving people three naming options and asking for $5 donations for each vote. The options for the almost two-month-old sloth include:
- Rain — inspired by the animal's natural habitat.
- Wicket — after an Ewok from Star Wars.
- Cappuccino — a nod to his coffee-colored coat.
💭 My thought bubble: I chose Cappuccino, because who doesn't love coffee?
What's next: The winning name will be revealed in late March.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.