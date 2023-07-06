Before you head to the mountains this summer, make sure you're packing this season's must-have gear.

What to know: I put together a list of my favorite gear to make outdoor adventures a little more comfortable.

Kelty Camp Couch: The two-person loveseat or three-person low couches are roomy and relaxing, great for lounging at that outdoor music festival or snuggling in front of a campfire under a blanket.

High Society paddleboards: This Aspen-based company makes a collection of inflatable stand-up paddleboards for each experience level and often runs promotional deals. The boards are rigid and stable, even when the wind picks up on high alpine lakes.

Mini-cornhole set: Packable and fun, this miniature version of cornhole is enough to keep little ones and adults entertained while dinner's cooking.

Kelty Litter G'tter: When you're camping, the mantra is "pack it in, pack it out." But nothing is worse than a leaky trash or recycling bag in the car trunk on your way home. The solution is the Litter G'tter, a spill-resistant bag to carry your trash out.

Hydro Flask food jar: This insulated container is super versatile. Store prepped food and use it as a bowl to keep it warm while you eat. It also can hold those extra veggies you didn't need for camp fajitas. In the winter, use it to take ramen for lunch on your snowshoe hike.

