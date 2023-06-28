'Mormon crickets' are invading parts of Colorado

First came the miller moths. Now, another insect is invading Colorado.

What's happening: Mormon crickets are marching in massive numbers across much of the northwestern part of the state.

Their populations are soaring — and swarming — like nothing seen in recent memory, which could threaten farmers' crops, experts say.

The infestation has gotten so severe that in areas like Rio Blanco County, officials are giving residents free insecticides.

Between the lines: Although "drought encourages Mormon cricket outbreaks," according to the University of Nevada, Reno, some local scientists suspect the recent record rainfall is to blame, the Colorado Sun reports.

The species turns cannibalistic when grasses, shrubs and crops are scarce — but because plant life is abundant right now, they don't need to eat each other to survive.

What they're saying: The bugs, which can't fly but can travel long distances by hopping and crawling, are "stretched out on [Colorado] 64, for miles, just waves of them," Linda Masters, who directs the Colorado State University Extension office in Meeker, told the Sun.

"They're crunching under your tires and the road is actually red" from the squashed copper-colored katydids, Masters told CPR.

Yes, but: It could be worse. In Nevada, for example, millions of Mormon crickets have wreaked havoc across densely populated neighborhoods and busy streets.

So much so, the state's transportation department is using plows to clear their smelly remains and issued a warning about slick driving conditions.

Context: The insects earned their name around the mid-1800s in what is now Utah after infiltrating the crops of Mormon settlers, who thought the bugs sounded like crickets, per Washington State University.