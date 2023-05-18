Miller moths may linger longer around Denver this migration season

You might be chasing out miller moths from your house for longer than usual this year.

What's happening: The critters Coloradans love to hate — but which play a key ecological role as a primary food source for birds, bats and bears — are making their infamous annual migration from the state's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.

Wet weather is scattering migration patterns, meaning many miller moths are arriving sooner than expected — and a lot more will be on their way.

What they're saying: The moths are "fragile creatures." And with raindrops roughly a quarter of their size, they have to seek shelter (like your house or garage) to stay safe during storms, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells us.

For that reason, the rain is likely to extend their migration (typically between May and June) and lead to fewer of them flying through at one time, Krell predicts.

Be smart: The best way to keep these "guests" out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.