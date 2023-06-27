Denver considers $40M contract to help with migrant response

Nestor Castillo, 22, of Venezuela takes a moment to rest in the shade after arriving on a bus in downtown Denver last month. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver wants to spend up to $40 million to hire a private company to take over its migrant response services for the next year.

Driving the news: Denver Human Services, which oversees the city's response, is proposing a contract with Virginia-based GardaWorld Federal Services.

DHS executive director Jay Morein told council members last week the company was picked through a bidding process.

Why it matters: Contracting out the work could provide more secure sheltering options and better service for migrants, according to city officials.

Details: The contract would pay for services like sheltering up to 1,000 people, providing 24/7 staffing, reunification services, medical screenings and on-site food preparation.

A location for the shelter has not been determined, though GardaWorld Federal Services vice president Scott Elliott said three sites are under review.

Zoom in: The contract would run through March 2024, with an option to extend for two years afterward.

City deputy chief financial officer Stephanie Adams said last week that human services is requesting up to $40 million to allow flexibility for the contract.

Money from DHS' budget, the city's contingency fund, federal pandemic aid, and a special revenue fund will pay for the contract.

Context: DHS spokesperson Victoria Aguilar says the bidding process started in early 2023, when daily arrivals were high and the city was struggling to maintain services.

"We want to ensure we don’t reach that breaking point again," Aguilar tells us.

The intrigue: During a Denver City Council committee meeting last week, GardaWorld senior vice president of contracts David Watson said it did not provide migrant relocation services in Florida — refuting a report suggesting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, used the company to move migrants to states led by Democrats.

Watson said the company won't share information about migrants it helps with federal immigration authorities either.

The big picture: Despite being hundreds of miles from the U.S.- Mexico border, more than 12,000 migrants — primarily from Venezuela — have arrived in Denver since last December, due to positive word of mouth and because of its central location.

The city has spent $18.5 million from then through June 26, according to a city statement.

The effort requires city employees to shift from their primary work responsibilities to provide services, Morein told council members last week.

Of note: Denver is using contingency money — funds set aside for unexpected expenses — to cover costs, as well as money from the state ($3.5 million) and the federal government ($909,000).

The city is eligible for $8.6 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, though Aguilar tells us it hasn't received it yet.

What's next: The contract is scheduled for a final council vote on July 10.