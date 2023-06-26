Denver's school board is doing everything in its power to prevent the public from listening to a private meeting it held March 23, the day after a student shot two deans at East High School.

Driving the news: Denver Public Schools on Monday appealed a court ruling that found the board violated state law when it held a closed-door discussion that led to a unanimous vote of allowing armed police to return to schools, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

The board was sued by a handful of media organizations for the recording of the executive session, on grounds that Colorado law states the "formation of public policy is public business and may not be conducted in secret."

Why it matters: The outcome of the legal battle could determine the level of transparency upheld by the board of Colorado's largest school district.

Should it win, private meetings members have in the future would be better protected from public scrutiny.

Details: DPS is seeking a review of Denver District Court Judge Andrew Luxen's ruling, including for having "revealed details of the content of the executive session" in his decision, the Denver Post reports.

DPS is also arguing that state law permits school board members to meet privately when it comes to discussing individual students if the information being shared with the public could harm them.

The other side: Luxen, who listened to the meeting recording, determined last Friday that the board's discussion "would not adversely affect the person involved," who took his own life the day of the shooting.

He also ruled that the board "did engage in a substantial discussion” or “adopt a proposed policy, position, resolution, rule, regulation, or formal action” in the closed-door executive session in violation of Colorado's open meetings law.

What's next: The school board's appeal puts the process on hold and will delay the audio tape's release. It remains unclear when, or if, the recording will be released.