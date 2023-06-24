Just days before its much-anticipated reopening, Casa Bonita rescinded its original employment contracts and asked staff to sign new agreements that may amount to smaller wages, Axios Denver has learned.

Why it matters: Casa Bonita's new owners, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are receiving national attention for their $40 million rehab of the legendary pink-palace venue in Lakewood. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis appeared in a Casa Bonita video touting the promise of the new jobs.

But behind the scenes, the pay shift, a weeks-delayed launch and a limited opening with seating just three days a week is raising alarms with some employees.

State of play: Casa Bonita initially advertised salaries ranging from $14.27 to $15.27 for servers and bartenders, in addition to tips. And employees signed contracts earlier this spring agreeing to these wages, according to documents reviewed by Axios Denver.

Yes, but: In the days before Friday's public opening, the restaurant called employees to a meeting at which they were told to sign new contracts within a day or quit, according to one employee who spoke with Axios, describing conversations with other colleagues, as well as documents provided to Axios from another employee.

The employees asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution and because of a confidentiality agreement.

By the numbers: The restaurant is now offering a $30 hourly rate to servers and bartenders, but neither will receive tips as part of their wages.

The increased hourly rate will provide more stable income if the restaurant is not full. But it represents a decrease in total wages, potentially by hundreds of dollars per shift, from what management suggested with tips when it's near capacity, according to the employee and documents Axios reviewed.

It's unclear what would happen with the money if customers decide to leave a tip.

Similar to the original contract, the new contract states that health insurance begins after 60 days or more of full-time employment.

The other side: Casa Bonita is requiring tickets to dine at the restaurant, making it more like an entertainment venue, and compensation was adjusted following a testing period to provide a more stable income, spokesperson Stefanie Jones told Axios Denver in a statement.