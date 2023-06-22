The summer job market for teenagers looks different this year.

What's happening: Employers are moving away from seasonal jobs and operating with a lean crew of dedicated workers. And teenagers are getting picky about hours and expectations.

What they're saying: "It's really hard with kids these days because they always want to be on their phone," McDonald's franchise owner and operator Jessi Bucar told the Colorado Sun.

"They always want to have their AirPods in their ears and in the food-service industry, hospitality is huge," Bucar said. "When we tell them some of those things, they're like, 'No, I don't want to work here.'"

The big picture: The traditional summer job, such as lifeguarding, remains in high demand, but the decline in working teenagers is part of a broader trend.

The proportion of 16- to 19-year-olds in the Colorado workforce has dropped to 39.9% compared to 55.4% in 2000.

Of note: Sage Hospitality doesn't hire summer workers for its 16 hotels and 14 restaurants in the Denver area in exchange for more reliable regular workers.