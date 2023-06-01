Denver's early vote remains low ahead of June runoff election

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Denver Elections Division; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Roughly 1 in 10 Denver voters have returned their ballots ahead of Tuesday's runoff election, signaling meager interest and the potential for a last-minute deluge that delays the results.

Yes, but: Turnout is higher than at this point ahead of the April 4 election.

By the numbers: Early voting among registered voters stood at 13% through Tuesday, according to an Axios Denver analysis of ballot return data.

Democrats and Republicans are showing proportional interest, but unaffiliated voters who can swing elections remain undecided or uninterested.

Why it matters: A low-turnout election gives more power to the ardent supporters that return ballots in favor of a particular candidate.

A last-day flood of ballots can lead to extended vote counting and delayed results in close races.

Of note: In April's municipal election, 44% of all ballots cast were returned on Election Day, and some contests weren't decided until days later.

What they're saying: Brad Revare, a city council candidate, said he's talking to voters to make sure they know about the upcoming election.

"There's definitely a lot of folks just now realizing there is a runoff and they need to go turn in their ballots," he told Axios Denver.

The bottom line: "It's going to come down to turnout," he added.