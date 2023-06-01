44 mins ago - News

These are the trendiest baby names in Colorado

Alayna Alvarez
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

When it comes to baby names in Colorado, Remi and Thiago are hot — but Alexa and Kaylee are not.

Driving the news: A baby born in the Centennial State in 2022 was nearly 11 times more likely to be named Remi than a newborn a decade earlier, according to an Axios analysis of new U.S. Social Security Administration data.

  • The next-biggest increases were for Thiago and Enzo.
  • The names with the largest drops in use were Alexa, Kaylee and Rylan.
Plus: Some names are uniquely Colorado.

  • For girl names, Rhea and Aspen were over three times more popular here than elsewhere in the country.
  • Colorado parents were also two times more likely to name a boy Dariel, Orion or Apollo.
