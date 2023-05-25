Incumbent Chris Hinds is looking to the June 6 runoff election to win a second term on the Denver council.

State of play: Hinds led balloting in a four-way race by taking 36% of the vote and now faces Shannon Hoffman, who finished second with 27%. The district includes downtown Denver, as well as Congress Park, Country Club, Cherry Creek and Hilltop.

The two candidates are not shy about where they diverge with Hoffman attacking Hinds as a developer-backed vote. Hinds says he backs incentives for developers to build more affordable housing units.

She's also criticized him for not being more responsive to residents in the district. Hinds pledge to do better on constituent services.

The intrigue: Hinds is endorsed by the Denver Republican Party and leading Democrats, while Hoffman is backed by progressive organizations looking to upset moderates on the council.

Hinds once supported "defunding the police" but now wants to expand the force to address rising crime. He also supports sweeps of homeless camps.

Hoffman led the fight against the sweeps to remove people experiencing homelessness from public places and she opposes the current ban on urban camping.

Of note: Hoffman, who is a renter, told Axios Denver that the city needs to take a harder line to protect people from evictions, including free legal assistance to all who need it and rent control measures to limit rising costs.