Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade ushers in a new era in Colorado Springs

Yemi Mobolade's momentous victory last week as Colorado Spring's first elected Black mayor — and its first non-Republican leader in at least 45 years — signifies even more than what's on the surface.

Driving the news: The political newcomer and Nigerian immigrant overwhelmingly defeated Republican heavyweight Wayne Williams by about 15 percentage points, or more than 18,000 votes, unofficial results show.

Why it matters: The shakeup represents a definitive political shift in the state's second-largest city, which has turned more progressive and is slowly shedding its reputation as a conservative military town.

Pundits say it also personifies the American dream, where you can come to this country, build a life for yourself, then run for mayor of one of the country's fastest-growing cities — and win.

What they're saying: "It's a new day in the United States of America," Mobolade tells us. "What I mean is this is a historic win that brings life and hope and optimism" to politics, which "most of us are sick and tired of."

The big picture: Mobolade resonated with everyday voters as a business owner running a positive race rather than one focused on attacking his rivals, says Sara Hagedorn, a political science professor at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

He also never swung too far to the left or right, meeting the nearly 228,000 Colorado Springs voters who are unaffiliated in the middle.

"People are tired of this really polarized politics," and "we're seeing similar things" playing out in Denver, where two moderates — Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston — are in the runoff for mayor, Hagedorn notes.

What's next: Mobolade will be sworn in on June 6 and replace outgoing, termed-out Mayor John Suthers.

Mobolade tells us his first priority is surveying the city's roughly 3,000 employees to get on the same page and establish a culture of connection.

Also leading his to-do list is tackling the city's challenges with housing affordability and crime, he says.

What we're watching: How he will balance the city's history of upholding conservative values with ushering in a new era as the city's first elected Black, immigrant and unaffiliated mayor.

"As a Black leader, I will be pressed or expected to take stands and positions — but I am very clear on who I am and clear on my leadership … that I am putting our quality of life ahead of playing politics."

Spotlight: Get to know Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade