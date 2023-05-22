Spotlight: Meet Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade

We recently chatted with Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade to get to know him better. Here's what he told us:

☕ Morning routine: A workout first, followed by meditation and scripture reading. Then, he makes his wife Abbey a pour-over coffee and gets the kids ready for school.

Last stop: A morning coffee from one of the two cafes he owns, Wild Goose Meeting House or Good Neighbors Meeting House.

📰 Go-to news sources: Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Springs Indy.

🏀 Favorite local sports team: "Notre Dame sports have my heart, but for Colorado, I enjoy watching Switchbacks FC, Avalanche and Nuggets."

👨‍🌾 Hobbies: Gardening, landscaping and hiking.

🌳 Favorite spots in the Springs: Palmer Park "because it’s so accessible to residents" and Pikes Peak.

📚 Reading list: "Team of Rivals" by Doris Kearns Goodwin, "A Declaration of Independents" by Greg Orman, "The New Localism" by Bruce Katz and Jeremy Nowak, and "The Nation City' by Rahm Emanuel.

🎧 On rotation: 90s hits "for fun" and Brené Brown podcast series "Dare to Lead" and "Unlocking Us."

🖊️ One thing on your desk: "I have a tent card on my desk that says, 'I Brought My Strengths to Work,' and lists my top five strengths of the CliftonStrengths: Achiever, Significance, Futurist, Learner, and Includer. I also have a small collection of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia on my desk."

🧘 Source of peace: "My spiritual mentors, who are vital to grounding me and providing my soul with peace."

