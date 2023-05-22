Spotlight: Meet Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade
We recently chatted with Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade to get to know him better. Here's what he told us:
☕ Morning routine: A workout first, followed by meditation and scripture reading. Then, he makes his wife Abbey a pour-over coffee and gets the kids ready for school.
- Last stop: A morning coffee from one of the two cafes he owns, Wild Goose Meeting House or Good Neighbors Meeting House.
📰 Go-to news sources: Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Springs Indy.
🏀 Favorite local sports team: "Notre Dame sports have my heart, but for Colorado, I enjoy watching Switchbacks FC, Avalanche and Nuggets."
👨🌾 Hobbies: Gardening, landscaping and hiking.
🌳 Favorite spots in the Springs: Palmer Park "because it’s so accessible to residents" and Pikes Peak.
📚 Reading list: "Team of Rivals" by Doris Kearns Goodwin, "A Declaration of Independents" by Greg Orman, "The New Localism" by Bruce Katz and Jeremy Nowak, and "The Nation City' by Rahm Emanuel.
🎧 On rotation: 90s hits "for fun" and Brené Brown podcast series "Dare to Lead" and "Unlocking Us."
🖊️ One thing on your desk: "I have a tent card on my desk that says, 'I Brought My Strengths to Work,' and lists my top five strengths of the CliftonStrengths: Achiever, Significance, Futurist, Learner, and Includer. I also have a small collection of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia on my desk."
🧘 Source of peace: "My spiritual mentors, who are vital to grounding me and providing my soul with peace."
Go deeper: Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade ushers in a new era in Colorado Springs
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.