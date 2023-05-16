Nuggets eye their first Western Conference title
The Denver Nuggets will have to go through The King to get the Western Conference crown.
State of play: The Western Conference Finals (WCF) begin Tuesday, with the No. 1-seeded Nuggets taking on the 7th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena.
Catch up quick: The Nuggets thrashed the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to earn a berth in the conference finals after easily dispatching the Minnesota Timberwolves in round one.
- The Lakers eliminated the defending champion Golden State Warriors after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
The intrigue: This WCF matchup is a repeat of 2020, the last time the Nuggets made it this far. However, that series was played in the NBA bubble sans fans due to the pandemic.
- This time around, the Nuggets have a real home-court advantage.
Between the lines: The series pits the most dominant player of his generation, LeBron James — aka King James — against Nikola Jokic, who has won two of the past three regular-season MVP awards.
- Jokic and James are the stars, but not far behind are the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Nuggets' Jamal Murray. The series will largely hinge on how those four perform.
- "The Nuggets hold an edge in their motivation. They seem very confident ...," an anonymous scout told the Los Angeles Times.
What they're saying: "We come in with the utmost respect for this team," James told reporters on Monday.
Zoom out: These two franchises have drastically different championship histories.
- The Lakers have 17 titles. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are one of six NBA teams to never make a Finals appearance.
By the numbers: The Nuggets are favored in their opening game by 5.5 points, per Caesars Sportsbook.
- Denver has the second-best odds (+240) to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM. The Boston Celtics (+110) are the current betting favorites.
How to watch: The game tips off at 6:30pm MT on ESPN.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.