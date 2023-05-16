The Denver Nuggets will have to go through The King to get the Western Conference crown.

State of play: The Western Conference Finals (WCF) begin Tuesday, with the No. 1-seeded Nuggets taking on the 7th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena.

Catch up quick: The Nuggets thrashed the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to earn a berth in the conference finals after easily dispatching the Minnesota Timberwolves in round one.

The Lakers eliminated the defending champion Golden State Warriors after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

The intrigue: This WCF matchup is a repeat of 2020, the last time the Nuggets made it this far. However, that series was played in the NBA bubble sans fans due to the pandemic.

This time around, the Nuggets have a real home-court advantage.

Between the lines: The series pits the most dominant player of his generation, LeBron James — aka King James — against Nikola Jokic, who has won two of the past three regular-season MVP awards.

Jokic and James are the stars, but not far behind are the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Nuggets' Jamal Murray. The series will largely hinge on how those four perform.

"The Nuggets hold an edge in their motivation. They seem very confident ...," an anonymous scout told the Los Angeles Times.

What they're saying: "We come in with the utmost respect for this team," James told reporters on Monday.

Zoom out: These two franchises have drastically different championship histories.

The Lakers have 17 titles. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are one of six NBA teams to never make a Finals appearance.

By the numbers: The Nuggets are favored in their opening game by 5.5 points, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Denver has the second-best odds (+240) to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM. The Boston Celtics (+110) are the current betting favorites.

How to watch: The game tips off at 6:30pm MT on ESPN.