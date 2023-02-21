Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver. Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

This could finally be the year for the Denver Nuggets.

Driving the news: The second half of the NBA season starts Thursday and the Nuggets currently have the best record in the West at 41-18, and are on a three-game winning streak.

This is the first time in franchise history the team had 40 wins before the break, according to ESPN.

No team has a better home record than the Nuggets, who are 27-4 at Ball Arena.

Only two teams in the NBA have a better overall record — the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Yes, but: While the Mile High magic is dazzling right now, the Nuggets have, historically, run out of party tricks when they hit the playoffs.

They are one of six teams without an NBA Finals appearance despite making it to the Western Conference Finals four times.

The team has a combined 1-8 record over their last two playoff series. Last year, they lost in the first round to the eventual champion Warriors and in the 2020-21 season, they were swept by the Suns in the second round.

Reason for hope: The pieces are in place for a deep playoff run. It starts and ends with the triple-double machine and reigning league MVP Nikola Jokić.

Jamal Murray — who earlier this month posted a season-high 41 points — is having a phenomenal season after missing all of last year while recovering from ACL surgery.

The team also traded for solid perimeter defender and shooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last summer. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone labeled him as "the missing piece" for the team.

Threat level: The Golden State Warriors. They are 9th in the West and are at risk of missing the playoffs entirely, but they're still the defending champs.

The Phoenix Suns' recent acquisition of superstar Kevin Durant makes the Nuggets' path to winning the Western Conference tougher, writes local sports analyst Jake Shapiro.

Others see things differently: "I'm not going to disrespect Denver, I think they're still the favorite [in the West]," NBA commentator Charles Barkley said earlier this month when reacting to the trade.

Between the lines: Some observers say Jokić has a shot at a rare individual three-peat.

If Jokić wins MVP again — and it's a Joel Embiid-sized if — he would join Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell as the only players to get the award three consecutive times.

The last time that happened, Bird was hitting jumpers in short shorts.

What they're saying: "I think Denver needs to use this as fuel — make people realize Jokić is a deserving MVP once again, and then get to the Western Conference Finals and make a run at a title," 9News Weekend Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey said last week over suggestions Jokić shouldn't win MVP again.

Of note: Guard Reggie Jackson, who played hoops at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, joined the team last week to add some depth to the team's backcourt.

Jackson, the Denver Post points out, took a jersey number previously worn by another homegrown talent he called his favorite Nuggets player: Chauncey Billups, who now coaches the Portland Trail Blazers.

What's next: The Nuggets are back in action on Thursday at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is at 5 pm.