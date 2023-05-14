The Cookery at Myrtle Hill is a restaurant with a next-door bakery.

Or is Devil's Food a bakery with an attached restaurant?

What's happening: Either way you like it, the combination of the two sister eateries on South Gaylord Street in Denver is a tasty brunch combination.

Flashback: Years ago, the two were combined in the same space. But owner Angela Pilloud flipped the script with a pandemic-era renovation that moved the bakery and coffee bar into its own space next door and turned the Cookery into a stand-alone restaurant.

What's new: Now you need to visit both. Put your name on the list at the Cookery — they don't take reservations — and wander next door to get a latte and sweet treat from Devil's Food while you wait.

The Cookery will deliver the savory part of the meal with a cornmeal waffle smothered in pork green chile, house-smoked pulled pork and two eggs, or a veggie-forward hash with poblano, sweet potatoes, butternut squash and chipotle crema.

Pro tip: You can combine the sweet and savory by starting your brunch at the Cookery with a challah French toast appetizer. The bread is made next door at the bakery.