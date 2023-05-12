Broncos release 2023-24 schedule
The Sean Payton era for the Denver Broncos will begin in the Mile High City against one of their most-hated foes: the Las Vegas Raiders.
- The Broncos open the regular season against the Raiders on Sept. 10 with kickoff slated for 2:25pm.
Driving the news: The NFL released team schedules Thursday night.
- Denver will play its first two games at home.
- Then they head to Miami for a clash with the Dolphins in week three.
Division matchups: The Broncos will face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, twice over a three-game stretch in weeks six and eight before their bye week.
- Denver will play in L.A. against the Chargers in week 14 and again in the Mile High City on New Year's Eve in week 17.
- The team's final game of the season will be at the Raiders in week 18.
Between the lines: The Broncos will look to improve on last year's disappointing season, where they finished with a 5-12 record — going 1-5 in divisional play — and prompted first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett's firing.
Notable road games: A "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Buffalo Bills in week 10 on Nov. 13 could either be very fun — or very ugly —depending on how much Denver has improved.
- It's the only Monday night game on the team's schedule so far.
Full schedule:
- Week 1: Sept. 10 Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 2: Sept. 17 Washington Commanders
- Week 3: Sept. 24 at Miami Dolphins
- Week 4: Oct. 1 at Chicago Bears
- Week 5: Oct. 8 New York Jets
- Week 6: Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 7: Oct. 22 Green Bay Packers
- Week 8: Oct. 29 Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 9: Bye
- Week 10: Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills
- Week 11: Nov. 19 Minnesota Vikings
- Week 12: Nov. 26 Cleveland Browns
- Week 13: Dec. 3 at Houston Texans
- Week 14: Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 15: Dec. 16/17 at Detroit Lions
- Week 16: Dec. 24 New England Patriots
- Week 17: Dec. 31 Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 18: Jan. 6/7 Las Vegas Raiders
