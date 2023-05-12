Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs after a catch during a home game with the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 8. Photo: Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Sean Payton era for the Denver Broncos will begin in the Mile High City against one of their most-hated foes: the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos open the regular season against the Raiders on Sept. 10 with kickoff slated for 2:25pm.

Driving the news: The NFL released team schedules Thursday night.

Denver will play its first two games at home.

Then they head to Miami for a clash with the Dolphins in week three.

Division matchups: The Broncos will face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, twice over a three-game stretch in weeks six and eight before their bye week.

Denver will play in L.A. against the Chargers in week 14 and again in the Mile High City on New Year's Eve in week 17.

The team's final game of the season will be at the Raiders in week 18.

Between the lines: The Broncos will look to improve on last year's disappointing season, where they finished with a 5-12 record — going 1-5 in divisional play — and prompted first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett's firing.

Notable road games: A "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Buffalo Bills in week 10 on Nov. 13 could either be very fun — or very ugly —depending on how much Denver has improved.

It's the only Monday night game on the team's schedule so far.

Full schedule: