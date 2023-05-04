Charted: Denver's slow downtown recovery
Downtown Denver may be seeing a drop in crime, but new data shows the area is still struggling to attract the foot traffic it did pre-pandemic, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.
By the numbers: From December 2022 to February 2023, cell phone activity around downtown was 62% of what it was during the same time period in 2019-2020, ranking 34th out of 63 cities measured by researchers.
- That's according to anonymized mobile device connectivity data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.
The big picture: Denver isn't the only city struggling to regain activity. It's a similar story in most other U.S. cities, including New York (75%), Portland, Oregon (40%), St. Louis (38%) and San Francisco (32%).
