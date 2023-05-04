Data: University of Toronto; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Downtown Denver may be seeing a drop in crime, but new data shows the area is still struggling to attract the foot traffic it did pre-pandemic, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

By the numbers: From December 2022 to February 2023, cell phone activity around downtown was 62% of what it was during the same time period in 2019-2020, ranking 34th out of 63 cities measured by researchers.

That's according to anonymized mobile device connectivity data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.

The big picture: Denver isn't the only city struggling to regain activity. It's a similar story in most other U.S. cities, including New York (75%), Portland, Oregon (40%), St. Louis (38%) and San Francisco (32%).

