Let's get May off to a good start!

Denver’s weekend events include a Cinco de Mayo festival, Lil Wayne in concert and Denver Fashion Week.

🇲🇽 1. Cinco de Mayo Festival

The biggest Cinco de Mayo event in the area will be the Cinco de Mayo Festival in Civic Center Park. The festivities start with a parade from 11am to noon on Saturday.

The two-day fiesta will feature three stages of live music and dance performances, plus a Chihuahua race, low-rider car show, taco eating contest and plenty of food and drink vendors.

Why it matters: Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. This celebration of Latino culture has been a tradition in Denver for over 3o years, per the organizer, NEWSED.

When: 10am–8pm, Saturday and Sunday

Location: Civic Center Park

Cost: Free

🎵 2. R&B concert in Aurora

Tickets are still on sale for tonight's Cinco de Mayo concert featuring Ginuwine, Baby Bash and Frankie J. Doors open at 8pm at Stampede. Tickets

🎉 3. Block party at Los Chingones

The RiNo location is blocking the intersection of 25th and Larimer for a Cinco de Mayo party.

The event is from 11am to 10pm tomorrow and will feature a new seasonal menu from Los Chingones, tequila specials, lucha libre wrestling matches and a mechanical bull.

Worthy of your time

🍿Tonight: Movies at McGregor Square returns

"Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" is showing at 6pm. We’ll include future showings in upcoming newsletters.

🎨 Tonight: Art exhibition "Tender Machines" opens at Union Hall

Attend the opening reception for Union Hall's newest art exhibition. "Tender Machines'' explores the complex relationship between human tendencies and mechanical logic.

Hours: 6-8pm

6-8pm Address: 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144

👠 Saturday: Denver Fashion Week begins

Colorado's largest fashion event kicks off on Saturday. This seven-day event at The Brighton in RiNo will feature everything from streetwear to high fashion by designers from Denver and around the world. Tickets

🏇 Saturday: Derby Day at Union Station

Head downtown for a full day of Kentucky Derby festivities, including a pre-race brunch and patio seating with drinks and live music starting at noon.

Try the Millionaires Row VIP experience from 2–6pm at the Cooper Lounge for a Churchill Downs-like experience. Tickets

🎤 Sunday: Lil Wayne: Welcome to Tha Carter Tour