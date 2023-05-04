Denver weekend guide: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day, Lil Wayne
Let's get May off to a good start!
- Denver’s weekend events include a Cinco de Mayo festival, Lil Wayne in concert and Denver Fashion Week.
🇲🇽 1. Cinco de Mayo Festival
The biggest Cinco de Mayo event in the area will be the Cinco de Mayo Festival in Civic Center Park. The festivities start with a parade from 11am to noon on Saturday.
- The two-day fiesta will feature three stages of live music and dance performances, plus a Chihuahua race, low-rider car show, taco eating contest and plenty of food and drink vendors.
Why it matters: Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. This celebration of Latino culture has been a tradition in Denver for over 3o years, per the organizer, NEWSED.
When: 10am–8pm, Saturday and Sunday
Location: Civic Center Park
Cost: Free
🎵 2. R&B concert in Aurora
- Tickets are still on sale for tonight's Cinco de Mayo concert featuring Ginuwine, Baby Bash and Frankie J. Doors open at 8pm at Stampede. Tickets
🎉 3. Block party at Los Chingones
- The RiNo location is blocking the intersection of 25th and Larimer for a Cinco de Mayo party.
- The event is from 11am to 10pm tomorrow and will feature a new seasonal menu from Los Chingones, tequila specials, lucha libre wrestling matches and a mechanical bull.
Worthy of your time
🍿Tonight: Movies at McGregor Square returns
- "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" is showing at 6pm. We’ll include future showings in upcoming newsletters.
🎨 Tonight: Art exhibition "Tender Machines" opens at Union Hall
- Attend the opening reception for Union Hall's newest art exhibition. "Tender Machines'' explores the complex relationship between human tendencies and mechanical logic.
- Hours: 6-8pm
- Address: 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144
👠 Saturday: Denver Fashion Week begins
- Colorado's largest fashion event kicks off on Saturday. This seven-day event at The Brighton in RiNo will feature everything from streetwear to high fashion by designers from Denver and around the world. Tickets
🏇 Saturday: Derby Day at Union Station
- Head downtown for a full day of Kentucky Derby festivities, including a pre-race brunch and patio seating with drinks and live music starting at noon.
- Try the Millionaires Row VIP experience from 2–6pm at the Cooper Lounge for a Churchill Downs-like experience. Tickets
🎤 Sunday: Lil Wayne: Welcome to Tha Carter Tour
- The self-proclaimed "best rapper alive" will perform at 7pm at the Fillmore Auditorium. Tickets
