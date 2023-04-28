26 mins ago - Politics

The late U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder's groundbreaking career, in photos

John Frank
Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., was one of the many working mothers who brought their children to the office 4/10 to protest cutbacks in federally-funded day care centers. Reps Schroeder is shown on the steps of the Capitol with her daughter, Jamie, 2 ½ years old. April 10, 1973

Rep. Pat Schroeder was one of the many working mothers who brought their children to the office to protest cutbacks in federally-funded day care centers. She is shown on the steps of the Capitol with her 2-year-old daughter, Jamie. Photo: Getty Images

Colorado will honor the remarkable life of the late U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder at 2pm Friday in a public memorial at History Colorado in Denver.

  • The former congresswoman, the first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, represented Denver for 24 years. She died on arch 13 at age 82.

Flashback: Here's a look at her groundbreaking career in photos. Photos: Getty Images

Lady Democrat, Pat Schroeder enjoys election results with her family early 11/8. Mrs. Schroeder upset Republican Mike McKevitt to win a seat in the US Congress. Mrs. Schroeder is the first woman from Colorado in the House. Pictured with Pat are; husband James W. and children Scott, 6, (right) and Jamie, 2.

Schroeder watches election results with her family early on election night in 1972, when she beat Republican Mike McKevitt to win a seat in Congress. Pictured with husband James, and children Scott, 6, (left) and Jamie, 2.

Of note: The above photo was originally captioned to describe Schroeder as "lady Democrat" — one of the many signs about how women politicians were treated differently at the time

APR 12 1977, APR 13 1977; GIANT THANK-YOU CARD GIVEN TO REP. PAT SCHROEDER, D-COLO.; Dr. Richard Steckel, director of the Children's Museum, accepted a $5,000 donation, which will help the museum survive.; (Photo By Kenn Bisio/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Schroeder won applause for helping families and children in Denver. Here, Richard Steckel, director of the Denver Children's Museum, accepted a $5,000 donation for her.

APR 12 1977, APR 13 1977; GIANT THANK-YOU CARD GIVEN TO REP. PAT SCHROEDER, D-COLO.; Dr. Richard Steckel, director of the Children's Museum, accepted a $5,000 donation, which will help the museum survive.; (Photo By Kenn Bisio/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"So many people have told me to go fly a kite, I thought I'd take their advice," Schroeder quipped to a photographer as she participated with her son, Scott, at an event she sponsored at Regis College.

MAR 13 1980, DEC 3 1981, DEC 4 1981; Rep. Pat Schroeder Holds Magazine; She used it as an example of Pentagon waste.; (Photo By The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Schroeder was the first woman to serve on the House Armed Services Committee. Here, in March 1980, she's holding a magazine degrading women as an example of Pentagon waste.

8/26/1984; Pat Schroeder Speaking At The Women's Equality Day At 3021 California St The Justina Ford House; (Photo By John Prieto/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Women's rights were a key focus for Schroeder. In this photo from August 1984, she's speaking at a Women's Equality Day in Denver.

NOV 5 1986 Pat Schroeder celebrates her victory at the Radisson Credit: The Denver Post (Denver Post via Getty Images)

Schroeder celebrates her re-election victory in November 1986 at the Radisson Hotel in Denver.

Representative Pat Schroeder, crying and leaning on her husband's shoulder after announcing she will not run for president in 1988. (Photo by Carl Iwasaki/Getty Images)

Schroeder briefly considered a run for president in the 1988 election, before announcing she wouldn't run (above) in September 1987.

  • Her tears on her husband's shoulder made headlines and sparked a discussion about how women politicians are treated differently in the media than men.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dana Carves as Richard Gephart, Phil Hartman as Bruce Babbitt, Al Franken as Sen. Paul Simon, Jon Lovitz as Michael Dukakis, Nora Dunn as Pat Schroeder, Dennis Miller as Gary Hart, Carl Weathers as Jesse Jackson, Kevin Nealon as Al Gore during "Democratic Debate 88" skit -- Photo by: Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Nora Dunn, center, played Schroeder in a "Saturday Night Live" skit about the Democratic presidential debate. The January 1988 episode also featured actors Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Al Franken, Carl Weathers, Jon Lovitz, Devin Nealon and Dennis Miller, who played Coloradan Gary Hart.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 9: Actress Valerie Harper, politician Patricia Schroeder and actress Whoopi Goldberg attend the National Organization for Women's "March for Women's Equality/Women's Live" Pro-Choice Rally on April 9, 1989 at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Schroeder, center, joined actors Valerie Harper and Whoopi Goldberg at the April 1989 National Organization for Women's "March for Women's Equality/Women's Live" Pro-Choice Rally on Capitol Hill.

N 180565 004 1993 Washington Dc President Clinton Signs Child Protection Act Oprah Winfrey Stands Next To The President Along With Donna Shalala, Pat Schroeder And Others (Photo By Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images)

President Clinton signs Child Protection Act with Schroeder, in yellow, joining Oprah Winfrey and Donna Shalala at the ceremony.

Former Congresswoman Pat Schroeder addresses crowd at the 1992 Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden, New York (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Schroeder remained a popular Democratic figure after leaving office. Here, she addresses the crowd at the 1992 Democratic National Convention in New York.

COMMERCE CITY, CO - APRIL 08: Former Congresswoman Pat Schroeder speaks at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center April 08, 2015. U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette, Ed Perlmutter, Jared Polis and other dignitaries were on hand for the naming ceremony in honor of Pat Schroeder. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Schroeder speaks in April 2015 at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, which is named in her honor.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more