Remembering Colorado icon Pat Schroeder

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder addresses crowd at the 1992 Democratic National Convention in New York. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Pat Schroeder wanted to be an aerodynamic engineer, not a congresswoman, and at age 15, she earned her pilot's license.

Yes, but: "I remember getting to college and they said, 'No, you can't do that,'" she once told me. "And I remember my counselor saying, 'What would you do with it? Hang it over the changing table over your baby?'"

She scoffed. "But we changed that," Schroeder continued. "That doesn’t happen now."

Why it matters: Schroeder, the first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, a 24-year lawmaker and a vocal advocate for women and families, is a big part of the reason it "doesn't happen now."

What to know: She died Monday night at a Florida hospital near her home after suffering a recent stroke. Schroeder was 82.

🗯 My thought bubble: Back in 2016, as Hillary Clinton ran for president, I talked to Schroeder at length about her career and modern politics. Looking at the conversation again, I find much of what she said still resonates.

In a part of the interview that didn't make the final story, I asked her: All these years later, what does being the first congresswoman in Colorado mean to you?

What she said: "I was always very proud that the West was way ahead of the rest of the country in women's rights," she said.

The bottom line: Schroeder helped continue Colorado's legacy of equity — all because she never became a pilot.