The Big Stir Festival in 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Les Dames d'Escoffier Colorado

Let's close out April with some events to look forward to!

Denver’s weekend events include a food festival at Tivoli Turnhalle, Skrillex in concert and The Den’s grand opening.

🍽 1. The Big Stir Festival

Bring your appetite downtown this Saturday to taste wine, food, liquor and sweets from 30 local vendors at The Big Stir Festival.

Some of the offerings include hot dogs from Biker Jim's, preserves from Brad B Jammin and samples from Bibamba Artisan Chocolate.

Wagner Family of Wines, Montanya Distillers, 3rd Bird Kombucha and Casa Del Sol are just a few of the vendors serving drinks.

Why it matters: Proceeds from the event go toward a Les Dames d'Escoffier International scholarship fund helping Colorado women studying to be food, beverage or hospitality professionals.

When: 2–5pm on Saturday

Ages: 21+

Location: Tivoli Turnhalle

Cost: $65 general admission, $55 for students with ID (use promo code: STUDENT)

Tickets

⚾️ 2. Rockies homestand vs. D-backs

The Rockies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. Tickets

2023 graduating students at Friday's game can score a commemorative Rockies T-shirt with this ticket package.

"Dinger Day" on Sunday is offering a ticket package with a T-shirt of the Rockies' mascot and access to a pregame party.

🎵 3. Skrillex

Good news for anyone wanting more EDM music after last week's festival — Skrillex, the Grammy-winning DJ, will be at Red Rocks on Saturday. Tickets

🎤 4. A Boogie wit da Hoodie

The Bronx rapper currently touring his "Me vs. Myself" album is scheduled to perform at Mission Ballroom on Friday night. Tickets

🏃‍♀️ 5. Woods Boss 5K

Walk, jog, or run in this 5K to support local nonprofits Saturday. Participants get free craft beer at the finish line, a collector's pint glass and access to food trucks and local vendors at the event. Tickets

Of note: The event was originally the MobCraft 5K. Woods Boss Brewing Co. became the host after MobCraft announced it would close.

🚲 6. Ride of a Life Time Charity Cycle Event

From 8–11am on Saturday, Life Time fitness will host its annual indoor cycling event to raise money for Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora and the Life Time Foundation. Register to ride at your local Life Time fitness studio or donate to the cause here.

Worthy of your time

🎵 Friday and Saturday: Fort Collins Music Experiment

400+ Colorado bands perform on 30+ stages throughout Fort Collins. Tickets

👶 Saturday: "The Den" grand opening

A new social club for families, equipped with everything from a coffee shop to a relaxation room, is opening in the Highlands.

Hours: 9am–4pm

9am–4pm Address: 2900 Zuni St.

🎵 Saturday and Sunday: Bluebird Music Festival

Ben Harper and Watchhouse are headlining this two-day folk music festival at the Macky Auditorium in Boulder.

🖼 Sunday: Día del Niño at the DAM