Here's our roundup of events to check out this weekend.

1. 🎹 Regenerate Festival

With a total of 21 acts, the Regenerate Festival will take over Civic Center Park on Saturday.

Why it matters: Regenerate is the first and largest gathering of house and techno music in Denver. Between Regenerate, 4/20 and more festivals to come later this year, Civic Center Park is becoming what residents have hoped for: a serious concert venue.

Headliners include Diplo, CamelPhat, Malaa, Sohmi, Charlotte de Witte and Masteria. Tickets.

Location: Civic Center Park

Civic Center Park Be smart: Remember to stay hydrated. Only empty clear plastic water bottles are allowed inside the festival, but free water stations are on-site.

2. 🏒 Avalanche vs. Kraken: Game two

Game two of the Western Conference first-round playoff between the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken is 7:30 Thursday night at Ball Arena. Tickets.

How to watch: ESPN, SN360, FX

3. 🧚‍♀ Tulip Fairy and Elf Festival

Come for the fairy queen, stay for the tulips. Head to downtown Boulder's Pearl Street Mall on Sunday from 1-5pm for games, live music and parades throughout the afternoon. Details.

4. 🎤 Ice Cube (with Westside Boogie)

Rap legend Ice Cube will perform at Mission Ballroom Friday night with Compton rapper Westside Boogie. Tickets.

5. ⚽️ Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis City

The Rapids will take on the top club in the Western Conference at 7:30pm Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Tickets.

6. 🖼 "Spring Awakening" exhibition

Experience "Spring Awakening," the newest exhibition at the Bitfactory Gallery, with work from Colorado artists of the Cherry Creek Art Gallery. The public is invited to the opening reception 6-9pm Friday.

7. 🕺 Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver

Cheer on local dancers as they show off their skills in a crowd-judged one-on-one competition. Doors open at 5pm Saturday at Summit. The winner will represent Denver in the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals in Chicago on May 20. Tickets.

8. 🦐 Crawfish boil in Littleton

Bring your Old Bay and butter to Living The Dream Brewing. Their crawfish boil runs from noon-8pm Saturday. Tickets.

9. 👟 Sneaker Con Denver

Experience the biggest sneaker event of the year from noon-7pm Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center. Attendees will be able to find rare sneakers, meet influencers, play sneaker trivia, and buy, sell and trade sneakers and streetwear from over 200 vendors. Tickets.

Mark your calendar

🍽 April 29: The Big Stir Festival honors women who advocate for philanthropy, diversity, sustainability and education in the hospitality industry. Enjoy food, wine and spirits from 30 different vendors from 2-5pm in the Tivoli Center Turnhalle Room on the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver. Tickets.

🎉 May 6-7: Live music, food and a parade return to Civic Center Park for the Cinco de Mayo Festival.