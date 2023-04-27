Colorado Democratic lawmakers gut governor's affordable housing bill

Gov. Jared Polis and supporters introduced a land use bill with great fanfare March 22 at the state Capitol. Photo: RJ Sangosti/Denver Post via Getty Images

Democrats neutered their own bill to address affordable housing, a significant blow to Gov. Jared Polis.

What's new: The legislation no longer includes controversial mandates on land use that would have allowed higher-density housing, such as apartments and accessory dwelling units, in single-family neighborhoods.

The rewrite — approved Wednesday and sent to the Senate — now provides $15 million to study local housing needs and offers a menu of policies for communities to consider.

The language also makes clear that a statewide solution is not possible and gives mountain resort communities their own affordable housing options.

The backstory: The original legislation — touted by Polis and sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno — would have preempted local control on zoning decisions by transferring the authority to the state.

Polis and housing advocates argued local growth limits and zoning rules made housing more costly and a statewide solution was needed to increase affordability. But it drew a fierce backlash from local governments and homeowners.

Polis and Moreno (D-Commerce City) each declined to comment specifically on the changes to the bill.

Of note: Democratic lawmakers also split Tuesday on the issue of rent control.