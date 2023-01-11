Gov. Jared Polis takes a selfie before addressing the crowd during his inauguration ceremony Tuesday on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol. Photo: RJ Sangosti/Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis outlined the priorities for his second term in a sparing inaugural address Tuesday from the west steps of the state Capitol.

The Democrat identified rising housing costs, renewable energy, preschool expansion, crime and affordability as his key challenges.

The intrigue: The off-script moments at the inauguration spoke louder than the address itself. Here are key takeaways from the speech:

A national appeal: The broad-strokes speech emphasized Polis' cross-partisan ideology and brand — one drawing attention in national politics. Even the Rev. James Peters Jr., who gave Tuesday's invocation, responded to rumors of Polis for national office. "My message to Washington is back off," Peters said. "Don't try to steal our governor." Less fanfare: Four years ago, Polis became the nation's first elected openly gay man to hold the position, a historic mark he acknowledged in the speech. This year's inauguration stuck to the 2019 ceremony script — complete with Polis taking a selfie — but it had much less fanfare and smaller crowds. Republican reaction: Polis' call to "celebrate red and blue" struck a middle-ground tone and he avoided any policy specifics that would ruffle feathers. So far, so good for Republican lawmakers, even as they expressed caution about what's to come. "This is a pretty good, generic speech in which Polis is looking very much gubernatorial. Four years ago, it seemed like a campaign speech," state Rep. Matt Soper (R-Delta) told us. High security: Polis remains under the same threats related to his Jewish faith and identity as when he took office four years ago, as evidenced by the protective glass that shielded him on stage, heightened security and closed roads around the Capitol. His mother, Susan Polis Schutz, who read two poems on stage, even thanked the "hundreds of security people who protect us." Best moment: When Polis helped the vertically challenged Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera stand on a stool for her speech. "It's always nice to have a governor around," she quipped.

Go deeper: Colorado governor casts rosy outlook in inaugural address